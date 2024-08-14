It Ends With Us is performing well at the box office and has reached a minor milestone in the US. It has surpassed Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die as the 4th biggest Monday of 2024 for live actions. The movie dealt with the sensitive subject of domestic abuse and was directed by Justin Baldoni, who is also among the main leads. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Blake Lively toppled Deadpool and Wolverine from the top spot with the opening day collection of her latest release on Friday when it came out. It is in second place behind her husband Ryan Reynolds’ movie on the weekly chart, but her Monday collections have put her in the #1 spot for August 12. This shows that people are willing to see and enjoy other movies besides Marvel Biggie or the disaster movie Twisters.

Now, trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report reveals that Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s movie, It Ends With Us, grossed a strong $6.3 million on Monday, thereby registering 4th biggest Monday of 2024 for live actions pushing Bad Boys: Ride or Die from that spot. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence starrer buddy cop action comedy collected $6.2 million.

The report also mentioned that It Ends With Us has an amazing hold in the theatres and has dipped only 47.9% from Sunday, compared to The Lost City’s 69% dip and $2.2 million collections at the same point in time. The movie has crossed $50 million at the North American box office and reached a $56.3 million cume. Internationally, the film has reached $29.95 million cume, as per Box Office Mojo, taking the global number to a decent $86.18 million.

Meanwhile, Will Smith‘s movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die collected $193.36 million in the US and $400.4 million at the worldwide box office.

Adapted from Colleen Hoover’s novel, It Ends With Us stars Blake Lively, Brandon Skelnar, Jenny Slate, Justin Baldoni, and Hasan Minhaj. Baldoni directed the film, which was released in theatres on August 9.

