On Its last legs, Bad Boys Ride Or Die crawled past a massive milestone over the weekend to take its well-deserved place as the seventh highest-grossing film of 2024. Months after the theatrical release, the Will Smith starrer proved there was some life left in this weathered old bad boy at the box office by cruising past Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes to become one of the top-grossers of 2024.

The fourth installment of the long-running franchise debuted in early June and revived the otherwise comatose box office after the underwhelming performances of big-budget films like The Fall Guy ($177 million) and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga ($172.4 million).

While The Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes provided hope during dire times, Bad Boys Ride Or Die set the ball rolling for a blockbuster summer before Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4 and Deadpool & Wolverine catapulted 2024 to a stratospheric success.

Per The Numbers, after spending over 60 days in theaters, Bad Boys: Ride Or Die passed the $400 million mark globally, overtaking Kingdom Of The Planet of the Apes $396.3 million global take. Bad Boys Ride Or Die is now the seventh highest-grossing film of the year in Hollywood behind Kung Fu Panda 4 which has grossed $545 million worldwide. Inside Out 2 leads the chart, followed by Deadpool and Wolverine.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossers of 2024 at the worldwide box office in Hollywood per Box Office Mojo:

Inside Out 2 – $1.59 billion Deadpool And Wolverine – $1.03 billion Despicable Me 4 – $807.2 million Dune Part Two – $712.4 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $570 million KungFu Panda 4 – $545.8 million Bad Boys: Ride Or Die – $400.3 million Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes – $397 million Twisters – $310 million A Quiet Place Day One – $260 Million

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die is also now the second highest-grossing film in the franchise, which has grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide. The 2020 hit Bad Boys For Life is the highest-grossing film.

