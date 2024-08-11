Since 2009, Shark Tank has had several incredible pitches from aspiring entrepreneurs who bring their business ideas to a panel of wealthy investors, known as sharks, in hopes of securing investment funding. From Scrub Daddy and Squatty Potty, some of the iconic pitches have been so impressive that they resulted in getting investment from one or more Sharks. For fans who missed such pitches, here are all the worthy ones on Shark Tank.

Cup Board Pro (Season 10)

Despite not being an iconic product or an investment, the story behind Cup Board Pro was rather exciting. The idea was inspired by an incredible tragedy as three children, Christian, Keira, and Kaley, shared the story through an audition tape. They shared that their father, Keith Young, a New York City firefighter and chef, invented the product in 2010. The idea includes a clever cutting board with a detachable cup along the side that can be used to chop products or capture run-off liquid. After Young’s wife passed away from breast cancer in 2011, he paused his product to take care of his children. Following his cancer diagnosis after 9/11, he passed away in 2018. His children revived the product on Shark Tank and sought $100,000 for 10%. All the Sharks were moved by their emotional pitch and invested, offering $100,000 for 20$ and donating the profits to 9/11 first responders. By 2023, Cup Board Pro had top retailers like William Sonoma and net worth of $15 million.

Kisstixx (Season 3)

Another iconic pitch in Shark Tank was an innovative lip balm that could create different flavors when two people kiss. Although it was a challenge for founders Dallas Robinson and Mike Buonomo to convince the Sharks, they did persuade O’Leary and Barbara Corcoran to test it out with a reluctant kiss. As they passed on the deal, Cuban saw the opportunity, thinking of expanding into gum and breath spray. He offered $200,000 for 40% equity, and the founders accepted. Later, Cuban admitted Kisstixx was one of his best investments on the show. The company’s net worth stands at $500 million.

Bombas (Season 6)

Although Bombas was a simple pitch, it eventually became one of the most successful companies ever from Shark Tank. The idea introduced fashionable socks where every pair sold would see a donation of a pair to a homeless shelter. Though the idea had some back-and-forth negotiations, Daymond John loved the concept and invested $200,000 for 17.5% of the company. As per Forbes, Bombas is now not only a billion-dollar business, rather it’s a brand that donated more than 100 million items of clothing, including socks, underwear, and T-shirts.

Squatty Potty (Season 6)

By the name of it, it sounds like the idea must be hilarious but the concept was worth it for Sharks to agree to the investment. Squatty Potty introduced the idea of a stool which is designed to fit in front of a toilet to elevate the legs and encourage easier bowel movement. The idea was liked by Lori Greiner who made an offer of $350,000 for a 10% company hold. After the idea went viral, the product gained traction and even the attention of celebrities like Howard Stern and Dr. Oz. As per Parade, the company’s worth is $60 million.

Dude Wipes (Season 7)

Dude Wipes introduced the idea of replacing toilet paper for men, as men hate using dry toilet paper. The idea was liked by Mark Cuban, who invested $300,000 for a quarter of the business. The product became successful as it was included during 2024’s Super Bowl. As per Forbes, the company is looking forward to a billion-dollar business in the next five years. The company’s net worth stands at $150 million.

Pipcorn Snacks (Season 6)

Pipcorn Snacks was introduced by a brother and sister, who made the product from an heirloom popcorn kernel. While moving out of their house, they discovered a forgotten package of treats. Surprisingly, these snacks were not only flavourful and crunchy but also satisfied cravings without containing unhealthy GMOs or artificial ingredients. The idea was liked by Barbara Corcoran, and she invested $200,000 for 10% equity, in addition to a 10% draw on any funds taken out of the company. The brand also caught the attention of Oprah Winfrey. According to Food Republic, the sales multi-folded and surpassed $1 million within three months. The company’s net worth in 2024 is $10 million.

Wicked Good Cupcakes (Season 4)

Wooden Good Cupcakes was introduced by a mother and daughter, who came up with the idea of simple yet delicious on-the-go cupcakes in a jar. The cupcakes use fresh ingredients which are stored in a mason jar with sealed lids. Each cupcake is viewable through the jar and tastes fresh and tasty. The idea was liked by Kevin O’Leary, who offered $75,000 but wanted $1 per cupcake sold until he got his money back in addition to 50 cents a cupcake in perpetuity. By 2018, the business was worth $10 million, and as of 2024, it stands at $15 million.

