Shark Tank India has been one of the most successful reality shows launched in the past few years. Airing on SonyLiv, the show is currently in its fourth season and has played an enormous role in promoting the startup culture in India. Based on the International Shark Tank and Dragon Den, the show has inspired several other shows in India. Now, Tamil Nadu is stepping into the entrepreneurial spotlight with Startup Singam, the state’s first-ever startup reality show.

The show, hosted by Angelin and modeled after the globally acclaimed Shark Tank, promises to be a game-changer for Tamil Nadu’s startup ecosystem. Startup Singam features 50 carefully selected finalists from a pool of over 1,500 applicants who will present their innovative business ideas to a panel of seasoned investors.

Startup Singam To Start Airing From Republic Day On Vijaya TV & Disney+ Hotstar

Premiering on January 26, 2025, on Vijay TV and Disney+ Hotstar, Startup Singam aims to empower budding entrepreneurs by connecting them with investors, mentors, and a larger audience. The show is spread across 13 episodes, with three pitches per episode. Out of the 1,500 applications received, the final 50 participants were rigorously screened for their ideas’ originality, scalability, and market potential.

The competition format ensures a mix of diverse pitches, ranging from tech innovations and sustainability solutions to unique consumer products. For fans who have already watched Shark Tank India, Startup Singam’s concept is primarily the same, with some of its own touch. As per the show’s official website, it was publicly announced in November 2023.

The show shortlisted applicants and completed mentorship from February to October 2024. Finally, the shooting began in December 2024, and the show will air from January 2025. Trusted names like The Chennai Angels, Blue Hill VC, JIIF Incubation, IN44, Magnifiq Capital, Metis Family Office, Nativelead, Navyug Ventures, Pontaq, UAE Tamil Angel, and Upaya Social Ventures will act as the Investment Partners with the show.

Catch it on Vijay TV or stream it on Disney+ Hotstar starting January 26, 2025, and witness Tamil Nadu’s journey to becoming a hub for startups and small businesses.

