While everyone knows that Alappuzha Gymkhana made waves at the box office, few realize how remarkable its run has been. Directed by Khalid Rahman and headlined by Naslen, the film has emerged as the second most profitable release of 2025. And this, despite sharing its release date with Mammootty’s Bazooka and Basil Joseph’s Maranamass. Much of the anticipation stemmed from Rahman’s reputation; his previous outing, Thallumaala, was also a commercial success. As its theatrical chapter draws to a close, Alappuzha Gymkhana is all set to make its grand OTT debut.

Alappuzha Gymkhana: Plot

Alappuzha Gymkhana is a sports action drama about a group of friends who want to get into a good college through the sports quota. The sport they choose to pursue is boxing, so you can imagine how well that will go! The plot intensifies when the group is asked to participate in a district championship and starts training under the strict and tough boxer Anthony Joshua. Then on, the team faces several challengers both on and off the ring. Do they succeed or do they give up?

Alappuzha Gymkhana: Cast & Crew

Alappuzha Gymkhana is directed by Khalid Rahman and scripted through a collaborative effort: story by Khalid Rahman, dialogues by Ratheesh Ravi, and screenplay by Sreeni Saseendran. The film stars Naslen, Lukman Avaran, Franco Francis, Ganapathi, Shiva Hariharan, Noila Francy, Baby Jean, Kottayam Nazeer, Shon Joy, Anagha Ravi, Sandeep Pradeep, and Nanda Nishanth.

Cinematography is handled by Jimshi Khalid, music is composed by Vishnu Vijay, and editing is done by Nishadh Yusuf. The film is produced by Khalid Rahman, Jobin George, Sameer Karat, and Subeesh Kannanchery under the banners of Plan B Motion Pictures and Reelistic Studios.

Alappuzha Gymkhana: Rumored OTT Release Date

Although there hasn’t been an official confirmation regarding the OTT release date, 123Telugu reports that the film will likely premiere on SonyLIV on June 5, 2025. It is expected to be released in its original Malayalam version, along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu.

