Kalyani Priyadarshan’s female-led superhero flick Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is now premiering on JioHotstar starting today, i.e., on October 31, 2025. With that, it has officially concluded its theatrical run on a blockbuster note. Dulquer Salmaan’s production created some never-before-seen records for Malayalam cinema. Scroll below for the worldwide closing collection!

Lokah Chapter 1 Final Box Office Collection (India)

According to the final update, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has wrapped up its domestic run, earning 156.80 crores net. It enjoyed a 64-day-long run in theatres, surpassing every single Malayalam film at the Indian box office. Dominic Arun’s directorial arrived in theatres on August 28, 2025, in a direct clash with Hridayapoorvam. It gave Mohanlal’s film a run for its money.

Kalyani Priyadarshan is the first Malayalam actress to have delivered a 100 crore+ box office outing. But the milestone gets bigger as Lokah Chapter 1 is the highest-grossing Mollywood film of all time. It stole the title from Manjummel Boys, which had collected 142 crores in its lifetime.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time at the Indian box office (net collection):

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 156.80 crores Manjummel Boys: 142 crores Thudarum: 122 crores

A spectacular overseas run!

At the overseas box office, Naslen co-starrer concluded its lifetime at 119.90 crore gross. It is the second highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, only behind Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan (142.25 crores).

A historic worldwide total!

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra also rewrote history at the worldwide box office. It collected 304.85 crore gross, becoming the first Mollywood film to cross the 300 crore mark globally! The dark fantasy superhero flick crossed the previous #1 grosser, L2: Empuraan (268.05 crores) by a considerable margin.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Summary (Closing Collection)

India net: 156.80 crores

India gross: 184.95 crores

Overseas gross: 119.90 crores

Worldwide gross: 304.85 crores

Verdict: Blockbuster

List of records created:

First female-led Malayalam film to hit a century. Highest-grossing Malayalam film in history of the Indian box office. First and only Mollywood film to cross the 150 crore milestone in India. 2nd highest-grossing Mollywood film ever at the overseas box office. Highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide. First and only Mollywood film to cross 300 crore globally. Highest-grossing domestic, overseas, and worldwide film of Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen. Most profitable Malayalam film of 2025; 6th most-profitable Indian film of 2025. Highest Mollywood grosser in Kerala. 8th highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 at the worldwide box office.

