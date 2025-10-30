With a current worldwide tally of $487.2 million, The Conjuring: Last Rites has become the second-highest-grossing horror film of all time, a record that even star-studded horror ventures may find hard to surpass. And for those wondering about the franchise’s future, there’s good news. According to a ScreenRant report, short film director Rodrigue Huart is being considered to helm a prequel to The Conjuring. Now, all eyes are on when the project gets an official green light.

Meanwhile, even after nearly eight weeks in cinemas, Last Rites is not done with its theatrical run yet. Having recently outgrossed titles like Demon Slayer: Mugen Train (2020), Angels & Demons (2009), and Bruce Almighty (2003), the blockbuster is now closing in on a spot among the Top 250 highest-grossing films of all time. Let’s see how much more it needs to earn to hit that milestone.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – A Few Million Short Of The Top 250

According to Box Office Mojo data, here’s how the horror film has performed so far at the global box office:

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary

North America: $176.9 million

International: $310.3 million

Worldwide: $487.2 million

To break into the top 250 highest-grossing movies of all time, Last Rites will need to surpass Gareth Edwards’ 2014 monster hit Godzilla, which earned approximately $525 million worldwide and currently holds the 250th position (Box Office Mojo). That means Last Rites still needs to earn about $37.8 million more globally to secure a spot on the coveted list.

However, at its current pace, and despite the ongoing Halloween season, it seems unlikely that the Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson-led horror film will reach that milestone during its ongoing theatrical run. The final verdict on its box office should become clear in the coming days.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Plot & Cast

Directed by Michael Chaves and inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Official Trailer

