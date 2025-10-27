Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is witnessing a glorious run at the worldwide box office. The Japanese animated dark fantasy action film is the 5th highest-grossing film of 2025 worldwide. It is now chasing the global lifetime of Jurassic World Rebirth. But Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial can surpass Scarlett Johansson’s film only on one condition. Scroll below for the detailed report!

Infinity Castle Box Office Collection in Japan (101 days)

Akaza’s Return has completed 101 glorious days at the Japanese box office. As per the latest update, it has accumulated $250.8 million, which is approximately ¥37.12 billion in local currency. The Ufotable production is now facing strict competition from Chainsaw Man, 5 Centimeter Per Second, and Princess Mononoke, among others. But it continues to be among the top 5 choices of the audience.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is on track to surpass its OG predecessor, Demon Slayer: The Mugen Train. The highest-grossing anime film in Japan had grossed ¥40.75 billion in its lifetime. The target is closer than ever, but Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial must beat all odds, including its rivals, to achieve the ultimate milestone!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Worldwide Total

At the US box office, the latest Demon Slayer movie is the highest-grossing international film of all time. It has raked in an estimated $132.4 million and is close to concluding its box office run.

Combined with the overseas total of $534.4 million, the worldwide earnings of Infinity Castle surge to $666.8 million.

Will it surpass Jurassic World Rebirth?

In order to emerge as the 4th highest-grossing film of 2025 worldwide, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle must surpass Jurassic World Rebirth ($868.34 million). But its pace has now slowed down in Japan, the US as well as in other overseas circuits. The milestone will only be possible if the Ufotable production releases in Japan. However, there’s no clarity on a release date yet. So, fingers crossed!

