Todd Phillips has carved a niche in Hollywood as a filmmaker who effortlessly blends dark humour, raw emotion, and commercial appeal. From outrageous comedies like The Hangover trilogy to the gritty psychological drama Joker, his filmography showcases an impressive range that has resonated with audiences worldwide. Over the years, Phillips’ movies have earned critical acclaim and delivered massive box office returns, cementing his place among the industry’s most bankable directors. Here’s a look at his top 5 highest-grossing films worldwide.

5. Due Date (2010)

Worldwide – $211.8 million

Due Date (2010) follows an uptight father-to-be, played by Robert Downey Jr., who is forced to road-trip across the country with an eccentric aspiring actor, portrayed by Zach Galifianakis. Directed by Todd Phillips, the comedy delivers chaos, laughs, and heart as the mismatched duo races against time to make it home before the baby arrives.

4. The Hangover Part III (2013)

Worldwide – $362.0 million

Directed by Todd Phillips, The Hangover Part III (2013) reunites Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, and Zach Galifianakis for a darker, more action-driven conclusion to the hit comedy trilogy. Steering away from the usual wedding chaos, Phillips takes the Wolfpack on a wild, high-stakes adventure that ties up their outrageous saga with his signature mix of chaos and sharp humour.

3. The Hangover (2009)

Worldwide – $469.3 million

Todd Phillips’ The Hangover (2009) became a pop culture phenomenon, blending outrageous humour with clever storytelling. Starring Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, and Zach Galifianakis, the film follows a bachelor party gone disastrously wrong in Las Vegas, showcasing Phillips’ knack for turning absurd situations into box office gold.

2. The Hangover Part II (2011)

Worldwide – $586.7 million

Todd Phillips’ The Hangover Part II (2011) reunites Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, and Zach Galifianakis in a new, wild escapade set in Thailand. True to Phillips’ style of blending absurd comedy with unexpected twists, the film amplifies the chaos, delivering outrageous situations that push the Wolfpack to their limits.

1. Joker (2019)

Worldwide – $1.07 billion

Joker (2019), directed by Todd Phillips, presents a dark and gripping character study of Arthur Fleck, a struggling comedian whose descent into madness transforms him into the infamous villain. With Joaquin Phoenix delivering a haunting performance, Phillips combines intense psychological drama with a gritty, immersive vision of Gotham, marking a bold departure from his usual comedic work.

Phillips is one of the top-grossing directors, with his films collecting over $3.9 billion worldwide. He surpassed Clint Eastwood in the list of the top-grossing filmmakers worldwide. His last film was Joker: Folie à Deux, which turned out to be a massive box office failure.

