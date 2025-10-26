Anime continues to hold a strong grip on audiences in the US, and the latest example comes from Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc. The film stormed into theatres and secured the top spot on Friday’s domestic charts, outperforming every other movie currently screening across the country. Its arrival comes while Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is still running in over 500 theatres and maintaining steady earnings after recently becoming the highest-grossing non-American film in US history, with $131.8 million.

Chainsaw Man Reze Arc’s Opening Day Collection

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, based on Tatsuki Fujimoto’s hit manga, was released last Friday across more than 3,000 theaters in the US. The dark fantasy action film grossed a remarkable $8.5 million domestically on its opening day, a figure that easily placed it at number one, according to Box Office Mojo. It outperformed Regretting You, which opened in second place with $5.2 million, marking a 63.5% higher collection. The Reze Arc also surpassed The Black Phone 2 and stayed ahead of other previous major releases such as Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another ($650,000), Keanu Reeves’ Good Fortune ($920,000), and Jared Leto’s Tron: Ares ($1.3m).

Chainsaw Man Reze Arc Worldwide Box Office Crosses $70 million

Before its US debut, the movie had already been released in several Asian territories, including Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Vietnam. Its worldwide earnings have now crossed $70 million, already exceeding the totals of four of this year’s well-performing horror titles — The Monkey ($68.8m), I Know What You Did Last Summer ($64.7m), Until Dawn ($54.1m), and The Long Walk ($53.8m) Now, with its US run now gaining pace, the number is expected to rise even further in the coming weeks.

Chainsaw Man Reze Arc Box Office Summary

North America – $8.5m

International – $61.7m

Worldwide – $70.2m

Chainsaw Man Reze Arc Wins Over Critics & Fans Alike

The movie’s reception has been equally strong among critics and audiences. Its Rotten Tomatoes score stands at 96% on the tomatometer and 99% on the audience score, higher than even Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. With such strong word of mouth and the ongoing popularity of anime films in theatres, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc looks ready to extend its winning streak and keep the anime wave rolling across American cinemas.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Tron: Ares Worldwide Box Office — Closing In On Guy Ritchie’s Underrated Spy Thriller Starring Henry Cavill

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News