Having already surpassed the $50 million box office milestone domestically and the $100 million mark internationally some time back, Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest release, One Battle After Another, has collected $171 million worldwide so far. The critically acclaimed film, a strong Oscar contender, currently ranks as the 19th-highest-grossing title of 2025 (per Box Office Mojo).

However, surpassing Snow White’s current global haul of $205.7 million seems unlikely for the Paul Thomas Anderson film, as it would need to earn at least $34.7 million more worldwide to reach that mark. So, the 18th rank in the 2025 highest-grossing films list appears out of reach at the moment.

However, while continuing its global box office run, One Battle After Another has recently outgrossed several popular titles, including Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight, Antoine Fuqua’s The Magnificent Seven, and Will Smith’s heartrending drama Seven Pounds. And now, it’s closing in on the lifetime earnings of Knives Out director Rian Johnson’s 2012 sci-fi action hit Looper, which starred Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Emily Blunt. Here’s how much One Battle After Another needs to earn to surpass this milestone.

One Battle After Another vs. Looper – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $64.1 million

International: $106.9 million

Worldwide: $171 million

Looper – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $66.5 million

International: $110 million

Worldwide: $176.5 million

Based on the above figures, the Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer still needs to earn around $5.5 million more to outgross Looper in worldwide earnings. Given its current momentum, the action thriller is expected to achieve this milestone before it concludes its theatrical run.

How Much Does One Battle After Another Need To Break Even?

Made on an estimated production budget of $140 million (The Numbers), One Battle After Another needs to earn around $350 million globally to break even at the box office, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. This means the film still has to collect roughly $179 million more to reach that milestone. At its current pace, achieving this target appears virtually impossible during its ongoing theatrical run. The final verdict should be clear in the next few weeks.

One Battle After Another – Story & Cast

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

