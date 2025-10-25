One Battle After Another continues to struggle at the worldwide box office. The political thriller, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn, still sits far away from the $200 million mark, and the current daily numbers provide little support for reaching that total in the coming weeks.

The movie came with big expectations as it marked the first collaboration between DiCaprio and director Paul Thomas Anderson on the big screen. The film premiered in theaters with critical praise, but ticket sales did not rise to the same level.

One Battle After Another Box Office Numbers & Budget Pressure

After around a month on the big screens, One Battle After Another stands at only $170.3 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo. The $175 million budget hangs over the film like a large weight, constantly dragging it down every single day, and hoping for a break-even is starting to feel like a distant dream. The domestic run has generated $63.4 million so far.

Although Thursday showed a low 18.3% drop compared to the previous day, the addition of around $348K after collecting $425K the day before does not alter the film’s overall position. The movie had a wide release with more than 3,600 theatres in North America, but the number of theatres has slowly decreased. As of Thursday, the theatre count has dropped to 2,532, and with the 5th weekend arriving, that drop is expected to continue. Each lost screen makes the climb to $200 million look like a steeper road.

One Battle After Another Vs Blood Diamond – Box Office Comparison

One Battle After Another can find a small positive note. It has surpassed DiCaprio’s 2006 thriller Blood Diamond at the domestic box office and is also on track to overtake the film at the worldwide box office.

Blood Diamond earned $171.7 million worldwide against a $100 million budget, and that film also carried strong reviews but still ended up marked as a flop. One Battle After Another has already passed Blood Diamond’s $57.3 million domestic collection, taking a $6.1 million lead but remains behind by about $1.4 million worldwide. It is likely that it will bridge the gap before ending its theatrical run.

However, multiple reports suggest that the current situation of One Battle After Another’s earnings has already resulted in the loss of at least $100 million. The final total may end up making the film one of the biggest disappointments of the year in terms of financial performance.

Blood Diamond Box Office Summary

Domestic – $57.3 million

International – $114.3 million

Worldwide – $171.7 million

One Battle After Another Box Office Summary

Domestic – $63.4 million

International – $106.9 million

Worldwide – $170.3 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

