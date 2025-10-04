Paul Thomas Anderson is an acclaimed American filmmaker known for his distinctive storytelling, complex characters, and meticulous attention to detail. His One Battle After Another is performing well at the cinemas and is already set to become the filmmaker’s highest-grossing film worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Anderson, also known as PTA, rose to prominence with Boogie Nights. Some of his most notable movies include Magnolia, There Will Be Blood, The Master, and more. According to his IMDb data, PTA has been nominated for 11 Oscars.

One Battle After Another at the worldwide box office

According to the latest Box Office Mojo data, One Battle After Another completed its first week at the #1 spot in domestic ranking. It collected $1.7 million at the domestic box office on its first Thursday, bringing the domestic total to $31.6 million. The overseas total of the action drama led by Leonardo DiCaprio is $39.8 million. Added to the domestic total, its worldwide collection has hit $71.4 million.

Less than $10 million away from becoming Paul Thomas Anderson’s highest-grossing film ever

There Will Be Blood collected $76.4 million in its worldwide run and is Paul Thomas Anderson‘s highest-grossing film. The Leonardo DiCaprio-led film is less than $10 million away from overtaking its worldwide haul and grabbing the top spot.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of PTA.

There Will be Blood – $76.4 million One Battle After Another – $71.4 million Phantom Thread – $52.2 million Magnolia – $48.4 million Boogie Nights – $43.1 million

One Battle After Another will surpass There Will Be Blood during its 2nd weekend only. Paul Thomas Anderson and Leonardo DiCaprio‘s film was released on September 26.

Box Office Summary

North America – $31.6 million

International – $39.8 million

Worldwide – $71.4 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Superman North America Box Office (Closing Collection): James Gunn’s DCU Reboot Ends Strong As The 5th Highest-Grossing DC Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News