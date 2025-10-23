Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc is all set to hit theaters outside of the Asian markets this Friday, including in North America. The opening weekend range looks promising, but nowhere near Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s magnificent debut in North America. The Chainsaw Man movie is already on track to hit the $100 million mark worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Advertisement

Based on Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga, the film was released in select Asian markets in late September. It has been received well by the audience, and in South Korea, it surpassed the OG run of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train this past weekend. For the uninitiated, Tasuya Yoshihara directed the film based on Hiroshi Seko’s script.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc’s projected box office collection on the opening weekend in North America

According to Deadline‘s latest report, things are looking hopeful for Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc at the box office in North America. It may not be on Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle level, but it’s still good. Four movies are releasing in North America this weekend, and as per the media outlet Reze Arc, it seems to have the edge. It is expected to earn between $11 million and $14 million across 3,000 theaters mainly because of its strong 18-34 male fanbase.

How does it stack up against Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s debut?

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle opened at the North American box office with a record-breaking $70.6 million. However, that does not mean that all anime movies will have similar debuts or will be massive hits. Chainsaw Man is popular but not on the same enormous level as Demon Slayer, hence the huge margin. Also, this is the first film based on the manga or the series, and it will require a few more seasons and movies to create the same fanbase as Demon Slayer.

According to the report, only eight anime films in history have ever opened to over $10 million in North America, which serves as the benchmark here.

More about Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc

It has also been reported that the manga sold 31 million copies, and the anime series debuted in 2022. In this arc, Denji finds himself caught between new emotions, complex relationships, and dangerous enemies, testing his loyalty and humanity. As unexpected bonds form and betrayals unfold, the story dives deeper into love, loss, and the blurred line between humans and devils. Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc will be released in North America on October 24.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Strangers: Chapter 2 Box Office: Horror Sequel Crashes With Dismal $38 Per Theater Despite Wide Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News