Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is showing no sign of slowing down as it pulls off another record. The film earned $1.3 million in its sixth weekend in the United States, the highest sixth-weekend haul ever for any anime in history. This came after a 43% dip from its previous weekend total of $2.2 million. Still, the performance remained impressive even after the film lost 550 theatres and is playing in over 1,200 theatres across the country.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Worldwide Collection Nears $700 Million

According to Luiz Fernando, Infinity Castle has already collected $665.8 million worldwide, and that number is set to rise even further as the movie continues to gain strong momentum and pull in not only anime fans but also regular moviegoers who had not previously followed the series.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s Strong & Steady Run in Japan

In Japan, the home turf, the film has shown remarkable consistency. Released on July 18, 2025, it managed to bring in another $1.6 million in its 14th weekend with only a 15% decline from the previous weekend. It has now reached 25.2 million admissions in the country. With a total domestic collection of $249.2 million, which equals ¥36.76 billion, Infinity Castle stands as the second-highest-grossing film in Japan’s history and the second-most-watched film ever in the country, just behind The Mugen Train.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle’s $1 Billion Milestone In Sight

With this kind of steady performance, the $1 billion milestone no longer seems far-fetched. While some sources have placed the film’s worldwide earnings above $700 million, its official numbers remain slightly lower. A major boost is still on the way, as the movie is yet to be released in China, probably the second largest international market. Its Chinese release is scheduled for November 14, 2025, and analysts expect it to earn at least $100 million there, pushing its worldwide total closer to or beyond $800 million.

The film’s performance in the United States continues to hold strong, with expectations pointing toward a $135 million run in the market. With a total nearing $700 million worldwide excluding China, Infinity Castle is in line to become one of the few films ever to touch the $1 billion mark. Its rise has rewritten the place of anime in global cinema and turned it into a phenomenon that will be remembered for years. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle already ranks as the fifth-highest-grossing film of the year, a remarkable feat for an anime feature.

