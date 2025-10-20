Before its theatrical release on October 3, 2025, expectations for Dwayne Johnson’s sports drama The Smashing Machine were sky-high. Directed by Benny Safdie, the film earned positive reviews from critics and even received praise from celebrated filmmaker Christopher Nolan for Dwayne Johnson’s standout performance.

However, despite the acclaim, it struggled to attract large audiences in theatres. After its third weekend in theatres, the film has grossed $18.5 million globally. That said, a few days ago, the film found a place on the top 100 highest-grossing titles of 2025 and is currently sitting at the 86th spot (per Box Office Mojo).

Recently, it outgrossed KPop Demon Hunters and The Strangers: Chapter 2 in global earnings. And now, The Smashing Machine is inching closer to overtaking an 88%-rated film starring Steve Carell, Channing Tatum, and Mark Ruffalo. We’re talking about the 2014 chilling wrestling-based sports drama Foxcatcher. Let’s take a look at how much more the film needs to earn to overtake it.

The Smashing Machine vs. Foxcatcher – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo data, here is how the two films have performed globally:

The Smashing Machine – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $11.1 million

International: $7.4 million

Worldwide: $18.5 million

Foxcatcher – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $12.1 million

International: $7.1 million

Worldwide: $19.2 million

As the numbers indicate, The Smashing Machine currently trails Foxcatcher by roughly $700K in worldwide earnings. At its current pace, it is expected to outgross it in the next few days.

The Smashing Machine’s Next 2025 Target – A Stephen King Adaptation

After outgrossing the critically acclaimed South Korean film No Other Choice, Dwayne Johnson’s sports drama is now closing in on its next 2025 target – Mike Flanagan’s Stephen King adaptation, The Life of Chuck, starring Tom Hiddleston. The film has earned approximately $18.8 million at the global box office. With a gap of just around $300K, The Smashing Machine could surpass it within the next few days.

What Is The Smashing Machine About?

Directed by Benny Safdie and set in the late 1990s and early 2000s, The Smashing Machine tells the remarkable story of MMA legend Mark Kerr (played by Dwayne Johnson). The film traces his meteoric rise in the brutal world of mixed martial arts and delves into his struggles with fame, addiction, and the emotional turmoil that tested the champion’s strength even beyond the ring.

