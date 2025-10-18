Nielsen’s latest list of the most-watched streaming content in the U.S. for the week of September 15–21, 2025, is out, featuring four separate top ten categories: Overall, Original, Acquired, and Movies. In the Top 10 Most-Watched Movies list, two major titles, James Gunn’s Superman reboot and Netflix’s animated musical fantasy film K-Pop Demon Hunters, have also found a spot. But the question is: Which movie has higher viewership, and what are the other films that made the cut? Read on to find out.

Superman or KPop Demon Hunters – Which Has Higher Viewership On Nielsen Top 10?

Advertisement

According to the latest Nielsen Streaming Top 10 Movies list, KPop Demon Hunters recorded an impressive 828 million minutes of viewing. In comparison, the David Corenswet-led Superman reboot logged 513 million minutes. The Netflix animated fantasy has not only outperformed the DCU superhero film by a wide margin but also secured the No. 1 spot on Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 Movies list.

Most-Watched Streaming Movies On Nielsen & Their Viewership

Now, let’s take a look at all the movies that have found a spot on the Nielsen top ten movies list this week, along with their viewership data:

KPop Demon Hunters – 828 million minutes (Netflix) Ice Road: Vengeance – 728 million minutes (Netflix) Elio – 550 million minutes (Disney+) Superman – 513 million minutes (HBO Max) The Wrong Paris – 494 million minutes (Netflix) Lilo & Stitch (2025) – 270 million minutes (Disney+) 28 Years Later – 263 million minutes (Netflix) Moving On – 212 million minutes (Netflix) Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story – 200 million minutes (Hulu/Netflix) A Working Man – 181 million minutes (Prime Video)

As you can see, leading the chart is KPop Demon Hunters with an impressive 828 million minutes on Netflix, followed closely by Liam Neeson’s action-thriller Ice Road: Vengeance at 728 million minutes and Disney+’s animated sci-fi Elio, which ranks third with 550 million minutes. Interestingly, six out of the ten titles are available on Netflix, implying the platform’s dominance in the U.S. streaming market this week.

Animation Triumphs Over Live-Action

It’s not every day that an animated film outperforms a highly popular live-action superhero venture. K-Pop Demon Hunters has managed to surpass James Gunn’s Superman reboot in Nielsen’s streaming charts, proving that animation, when paired with a unique concept and a strong fanbase, can rival even the most iconic live-action franchises. Such instances remain rare, making this achievement all the more notable.

More About Superman

The film centers on Clark Kent (David Corenswet) in his early days as a reporter and how he tries to find a balance between his Kryptonian legacy and his human upbringing in Smallville. The movie also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

Superman Trailer

More About KPop Demon Hunters

The film follows elite K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, who secretly lead double lives as demon hunters. By day, they dazzle millions of fans with electrifying performances, and by night, they battle supernatural forces to keep their city and their fans safe.

KPop Demon Hunters Trailer

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Ana de Armas & Tom Cruise’s Dating Timeline: Was This The Ballerina Star’s Shortest Relationship Yet?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News