Alec Baldwin is an immensely talented and celebrated actor and producer. Over the past four decades, he has given multiple blockbusters and has also won several accolades for his performances. Whether it’s comedy, drama, or action, he has consistently proven his versatile talent with a long list of classics. Below, we have mentioned the top 5 of Alec Baldwin’s highest-rated movies on IMDb and where you can stream them online.

1. The Departed (2006)

IMDb rating : 8.5/10

: 8.5/10 Director: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese Streaming on: Apple TV

Advertisement

Directed by Martin Scorsese, the American crime thriller film garnered widespread appreciation due to its remarkable cast of A-list actors, which included Alec Baldwin. In this blockbuster, he played the role of police captain George Ellerby. As per the story, he was the head of the Massachusetts State Police’s Special Investigations Unit. He worked with Captain Queenan to arrest mob leader Frank Costello; however, he was unaware of the double-agent twist until it was too late. The film was a commercial success and won Oscar Awards for Best Director and Best Picture.

2. Billie’s Magic World (2023)

IMDb rating : 7.9/10

: 7.9/10 Director: Francesco Cinquemani

Francesco Cinquemani Streaming on: Not available

The animated family film, directed by Francesco Cinquemani, was released in 2023. The film follows the journey of a girl named Billie who gets abducted by a super villain named Lord Domino. Alec Baldwin played the role of the villainous wizard and main antagonist of the film. Lord Domino used to kidnap children to use their fear and anger to fuel his plan for world domination. He lured Billie into his castle with sweets and captivated her. The actor was appreciated for his negative yet comical role.

3. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

IMDb rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Christopher McQuarrie Streaming on: Paramount+ & Prime Video

Christopher McQuarrie’s action spy film was released in 2018. In the movie, actor Alec Baldwin played the character of Alan Hunley. Initially, he had an adversarial relationship with the IMF; later, he became the organization’s secretary. In the film, his character gets stabbed by a CIA assassin; however, in his dying moments, he tells Nathan Hunt to find August Walker, who had attacked him. Tom Cruise’s franchise was a commercial success, garnering a massive worldwide collection.

4. Glengarry Glen Ross (1992)

IMDb rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Director: James Foley

James Foley Streaming on: Prime Video

This is one of the most remarkable roles of the actor, as he played the character of an awful boss. In the story, a shady real estate firm puts pressure on its salesmen to sell risky land investments to buyers and fires them if they fail to meet sales targets. Alec Baldwin is presented as a harsh and abusive boss who delivers an impactful speech to the struggling salesmen. His intimidating attitude and confident demeanor make him stand out in the film. It was released in 1992, and his performance was widely appreciated.

5. The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

IMDb rating : 7.6/10

: 7.6/10 Director: Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson Streaming on: Hulu

Plot: This film is an American comedy-drama directed by the renowned filmmaker Wes Anderson and released in 2001. The American actor and producer, Alec Baldwin, served as the narrator for the film, and his voice note was greatly appreciated by his fans. The film follows the lives of three siblings who experience great success in their youth but are later struck by failure and disappointment. The film was nominated for numerous categories of the Academy Awards.

The actor was last seen in the film Rust and the reality series The Baldwins.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Ready For Tron: Ares? Here’s A Quick Look Back At All Previous Movies & Shows Of The Franchise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News