Diane Keaton’s legacy spans decades, with unforgettable roles that shaped Hollywood history. Her final performance lives on in a show that fans say is impossible to stop watching. The actress, who died on October 11 at the age of 79 in California, left behind a body of work that shaped generations of film lovers. Audiences are revisiting the series, drawn to its blend of mystery, ambition, and the subtle power of one of cinema’s most iconic actresses.

Prime Video Streams Binge-Worthy Miniseries Starring Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton’s career stretched across five decades. Many remember her as Kay Adams-Corleone in The Godfather (1972), a role that marked her breakthrough. She later appeared in The Godfather Saga and many other series. Yet one project remains especially memorable to audiences — The Young Pope, a striking 2016 HBO miniseries, now streaming on Prime Video, that once drew people in with its strange beauty and quiet strength.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of the wonderful Diane Keaton. We had the privilege of working with her on Paolo Sorrentino's The Young Pope. Her talent and dedication inspired us all. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Diane's friends and family.

The Young Pope Story

Diane Keaton plays Sister Mary, the nun who raised the newly elected Pope, Lenny Belardo, played by Jude Law. He is a young American cardinal who has been suddenly chosen to lead the Church. His reign begins with secrecy and control, pulling away from the public eye as he rewrites the rules of power inside the Vatican.

Sister Mary becomes both his guide and his conscience. Their connection adds a quiet weight to the story, while the walls of the Vatican tremble with ambition and faith.

Never forget that Diane Keaton once played a nun who played basketball and wore this shirt in The Young Pope

Critical Praise & Audience Reactions

The Young Pope aired for ten episodes and drew strong reactions. Critics gave it a 79% score on Rotten Tomatoes, while viewers gave it an even higher rating of 87%.

On X, one viewer said, “There were so many great performances, but the one I adored the most was her (Diane Keaton) role in HBO’s “The Young Pope”. If that series had a center off mass, it was her. Rest in peace and thank you for sharing your amazing art.”

There were so many great performances, but the one I adored the most was her role in HBO's "The Young Pope". If that series had a center off mass, it was her. Rest in peace and thank you for sharing your amazing art.

Another wrote, “Rest in peace diane keaton i loved you as sister mary in the young pope :’)”

rest in peace diane keaton i loved you as sister mary in the young pope :')

On Reddit, discussions about the series continue to thrive.. “Not forgotten by me. All-time favorite,” one said on the R/ForgottenTV community. Another added, “This is my all time favorite HBO Show.”

The Young Pope is now streaming on HBO through Prime Video, and for those who remember Keaton, it feels like the right place to begin again.

The Young Pope Trailer

