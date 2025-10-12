Legendary actress Diane Keaton, best known for her unforgettable performances in The Godfather and Annie Hall, has passed away at the age of 79 on October 12, 2025, leaving behind an incredible legacy on and off screen. With a career spanning over five decades, Keaton became a Hollywood icon through a mix of classic films like Manhattan, Love and Death, Baby Boom, Marvin’s Room, and Something’s Gotta Give. Keaton not only became a Hollywood icon but also built a massive fortune through acting, producing, and a surprising passion — real estate. Here’s how much wealth she owned at the time of her passing.

Diane Keaton’s Income Flow: From Hollywood Career To Real Estate

Diane Keaton had quite a fortune, and the sum didn’t come from her acting gigs only. Although she had a steady and successful career in Hollywood, the pay gap between actors and actresses had affected her salary. Her acting career also included appearances on Broadway and in television shows. According to reports, Keaton was also invited as a guest speaker at social events, and her charge ranged from $150,000 to $299,000.

But most of her income flowed through flipping real estate. She often transformed, restored, or sold the colonial mansions in Los Angeles, which added to the massive flow of wealth in her account. According to Indian Express, in an interview with Wine Spectator, she once said, “I always had an interest in homes and the concept of home, but the problem is I never really land and stay. Something’s wrong. But something’s right, because I love it.”

Keaton bought a 7,000-square-foot 1920s Spanish Colonial Revival home. She then restored it and resold it in 2000 to Madonna for $6.5 million. In 2002, she purchased another Spanish-style mansion, and after restoration, she sold it to a Microsoft executive for $16.5 million, and based on reports, Keaton had earned double her investment.

She had sold another property in Laguna Beach, which she bought for $7.5 million, and after restoration, sold it for a little less than double the price. Months before her passing, Diane Keaton listed her beloved dream home—dubbed “the house that Pinterest built”—for $29 million. She had bought it in 2009 for $4.7 million and spent years transforming it before deciding to sell due to her declining health. Reports are rife that the actress used to earn more from her restoration than from her acting gigs.

Diane Keaton’s Net Worth 2025

According to Celebrity Net Worth, as of 2025, the actress had a substantial net worth, estimated at around $100 million, which remained consistent until her death. She will always be remembered for her iconic roles in Woody Allen’s films. She had even won an Oscar for her performance in Allen’s movie Annie Hall.

Diane Keaton never got married but adopted two kids: a daughter, Dexter Keaton, and a son, Duke Keaton. May her soul rest in peace.

