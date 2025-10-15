Rachel McAdams is back on the big screen in Send Help, a survival thriller that’s already creating buzz. Directed by Sam Raimi, the film puts two coworkers in a high-stakes situation after a plane crash leaves them stranded on a deserted island. What follows is a tense and darkly humorous fight for survival, full of twists and unexpected moments.

From clever power struggles to moments of sheer suspense, Send Help promises a story that’s as thrilling as it is entertaining. With Raimi at the helm and a talented cast including Dylan O’Brien, the film mixes survival challenges with psychological games, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. Here are three reasons why this is one movie you won’t want to miss. Send Help is slated for a theatrical release in January 2026.

1. The Mastermind Director & Star Power

The dark comedy psychological horror thriller, Send Help, is directed by veteran filmmaker Sam Raimi. Known for the Evil Dead trilogy and Tobey Maguire’s acclaimed Spider-Man trilogy, Sam Raimi also helmed the 2022 Marvel blockbuster Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Moreover, with an interesting lead cast featuring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien, Send Help looks like a film worth looking forward to.

2. Intriguing Plot – Twists, Survival & Psychological Mayhem

The upcoming film, Send Help, features a high-concept, intriguing plot reminiscent of the 1990 film Misery, centered on an underappreciated and disgruntled employee, Linda Liddle (Rachel McAdams), and her horrible boss, Bradley Preston (Dylan O’Brien). Their lives take a dramatic turn when they become the only survivors of a plane crash, stranded on a desolate island. To survive and escape, they must put aside their differences and work together, which is no easy feat given their conflicted relationship. With such an interesting premise in the hands of a first-rate director, the result promises to be a compelling film.

3. Gripping Trailer – The Scenes That’ll Give You Chills

The official trailer for Send Help was recently released, giving fans a first look at the film’s intense premise. It opens by showing how frustrated and undervalued Rachel McAdams’s character is, particularly because of her mean-spirited boss, who fails to recognize her worth.

Later, we see the plane carrying the two colleagues crash, and they find themselves trapped on an island. With the boss injured, the tables are turned, and Rachel McAdams’s character takes charge. The trailer is both gripping and entertaining, showcasing Sam Raimi’s signature style, and it’s another compelling reason to

watch Send Help. You can watch the trailer below.

