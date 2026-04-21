Lee Cronin’s latest horror film, The Mummy, which is a reimagining of the Mummy franchise, hit the big screen on April 17, 2026. Although the film currently holds a modest 46% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, its audience rating is much stronger at 76%. At the box office, the film has grossed $34.4 million worldwide so far and is expected to soon overtake Primate’s $39.1 million global haul to become the 25th highest-grossing title of 2026, according to data from Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart.

Unlike Brendan Fraser’s popular trilogy and Tom Cruise’s 2017 reboot, which were mainly action-adventure films, the latest installment falls in the supernatural horror genre. Just before The Mummy, Irish filmmaker Lee Cronin directed the 2023 film Evil Dead Rise. But is that the only connection between the two iconic franchises—a common director? In addition to the gore and violence aspects, is Lee Cronin’s The Mummy connected to Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead Universe in another way? Keep scrolling to find out.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy & Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead Connection

In a recent interview with Collider, Lee Cronin hinted at a subtle connection between the two franchises. When the filmmaker was quizzed about it, he revealed that viewers may have noticed the archaeology professor’s name in the film (The Mummy). And that was a detail that could point to a distant relative of key characters from his 2023 film Evil Dead Rise, which was a standalone entry in the Evil Dead franchise. So, there is a subtle and somewhat hidden connection between the two franchises.

Having said that, a full-fledged crossover featuring characters or other elements from both Evil Dead and The Mummy seems unlikely to happen in the near future. That said, it is the idea that diehard fans and horror movie buffs would be happy to witness on the big screen.

What Is The Plot of Lee Cronin’s The Mummy?

When a journalist’s young daughter mysteriously vanishes in the desert, she is presumed lost forever. Eight years later, her sudden return shocks the fractured family. But what begins as a long-awaited reunion soon turns into a terrifying nightmare. The film stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, and Veronica Falcón.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – Official Trailer

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