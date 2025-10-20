Universal Pictures is facing trouble with Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, even as it continues to pull in some numbers. The film added $1.6 million in its fourth weekend despite losing 514 theatres, though it still remains on more than 2,500 screens across North America. The per-theatre average fell to its lowest since release, standing at about $650.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Box Office Performance

The musical fantasy comedy is based on the Netflix series and features Kristen Wiig along with Gloria Estefan. Critics have embraced the film with an 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, and audiences pushed the score even higher to nearly 94% but strong reviews have not translated into strong ticket sales. Its worldwide total sits at $58.1 million after a month in theatres, per Box Office Mojo.

The performance has been steady both domestically and internationally, proving its appeal among families. However, from the start, the PG-13 rating limited its reach as the film caters to a niche group that has shown support, but not on the scale required to make a significant impact on the box office.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Production Costs Vs Box Office Returns

With a $32 million production budget and a break-even target of $80 million, the numbers remain a worry. Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie is tracking to close between $32 million and $40 million in the US, far from what it needs to cover its costs, and strong word of mouth has not been enough to push it beyond that. With international numbers showing a similar graph, it is unlikely that the film would be able to break even unless it gets a sudden surge either domestically or internationally.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Box Office Summary

Domestic – $29.9 million

International – $28.2 million

Worldwide – $58.1 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

