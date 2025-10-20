Paramount Pictures is facing a tough run with the comedy crime biopic Roofman as despite strong reviews, the movie’s box office performance is struggling to match the praise. Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst leads a cast that critics and audiences have rated 85% on Rotten Tomatoes but even with such ratings, the numbers at the ticket counter are failing to impress.

Roofman Box Office Performance

The film had a production budget of roughly $18 million and has earned just over $17 million so far. About 90% of that revenue comes from North America, with overseas markets contributing very little. After an $8.1 million opening weekend, Roofman saw its second weekend drop by 54%, collecting only $3.7 million. Friday and Saturday brought in over $1 million each, even as the number of theaters showing the film expanded only slightly, from 3,362 to 3,370, per Box Office Mojo.

Roofman Outperforms Some Major Titles

Domestically, Roofman has outperformed several recent releases. It has surpassed the earnings of this year’s Oscar-winning The Brutalist ($15.4 million) starring Adrien Brody, and Benedict Cumberbatch’s satirical comedy The Roses ($15.2 million), which recently flopped. Even Dwayne Johnson’s 2025 MMA biopic, The Smashing Machine ($11.1 million), his biggest career flop in a long time, earned less at the domestic box office.

Roofman Current Box Office Forecast

Still, these comparisons do little to change Roofman’s fate as current projections estimate its final gross between $22 million and $27 million, which remains well below its production budget, per Luiz Fernando. If trends continue, Roofman is likely to join the current growing list of 2025 releases that fail to recoup costs with the likes of One Battle After Another, Tron: Ares and The Smashing Machine. This also highlights that strong performances and praise have not guaranteed commercial success, and Roofman’s trajectory underscores that challenge clearly.

Roofman Box Office Summary

Domestic – $15.5 million

International – $1.7 million

Worldwide – $17.2 million

