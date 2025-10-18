Channing Tatum starrer Roofman completes one week at the cinemas and it received a lot of praise for his performance. The crime comedy film is doing better than The Smashing Machine and has a budget around three times less. This movie is on track to recover its budget, and we will also discuss how much the film needs to earn at the box office to break even. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film opened at #2 at the domestic box office last weekend when it clashed against the tentpole movie Tron: Ares. In addition to Tatum, the movie features Kirsten Dunst, Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Melonie Diaz, Uzo Aduba, Lily Collias, Jimmy O. Yang, and Peter Dinklage. It was directed by Derek Cianfrance, who is known for Blue Valentine and The Light Between Oceans.

How much has the film earned at the box office in a week?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Channing Tatum’s Roofman opened with $8.1 million at the domestic box office. The film mostly stayed above the $1 million mark in North America. It collected $572K on its first Thursday, bringing the domestic total to $11.8 million cume. The overseas collection is $830K, and adding that to the domestic gross, the worldwide collection is $12.6 million after a week.

Roofman – Budget & break-even update

According to several media reports, including Variety, Channing Tatum‘s film was made on a very slim budget. As per the media outlet’s report, it had a production cost of around $19 million, which is a moderately budgeted Hollywood film. Thus, the film is less than $10 million away from recovering the budget. This might happen this weekend or in the following weeks.

With a moderate budget such as this, the break-even collection is also not very high. As per the industry’s 2.5x multiplier, Roofman‘s break-even collection is $47.5 million, which is less than $50 million. Therefore, the film needs a 277% hike to hit the break-even mark. It has a stronghold at the domestic box office and might even achieve this in its theatrical run. The film still has a few more weeks before the tentpole Wicked: For Good comes out in the theaters.

Roofman is about the real-life spree robber Jeffrey Manchester, who hid out in a toy store after escaping from prison, and is loosely based on his life. The film was released on October 10.

Box office summary

North America – $11.8 million

International – $830K

Worldwide – $12.6 million

