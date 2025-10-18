The spooky season is upon us, and Halloween is just around the corner, and The Conjuring: Last Rites keeps performing strongly worldwide. The Conjuring 4 has surpassed a MCU flop and a cult classic holiday movie at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Conjuring 4 is also on track to beat Tom Hardy starrer Venom: The Last Dance’s worldwide collection. It is part of the all-time top 300 highest-grossing films list. The film is edging closer to entering the all-time top 280, but to achieve that, it will have to beat six more movies worldwide.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is set to hit $490 million worldwide

The Conjuring: Last Rites’ domestic dailies have dropped below the $500K, collecting $188K across 2,334 screens in North America on day 42. The domestic total of the movie has hit the $173.86 million cume. The film collected 63.6% of the total global collection, which is $477.06 million. It is less than $20 million away from surpassing $490 million mark worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $173.8 million

International – $303.2 million

Worldwide – $477.0 million

Beats Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania & Home Alone

According to Box Office Mojo‘s all-time global list, The Conjuring 4 has beaten the worldwide hauls of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Home Alone. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the third film in the Ant-Man franchise, starring Paul Rudd in the lead. It is the lowest-grossing Ant-Man movie in the trilogy, which collected $476.07 million worldwide.

Meanwhile, Home Alone is a cult classic holiday movie starring Macaulay Culkin in the lead role, making him a child star. It is considered one of the best Christmas films ever. Home Alone collected $476.68 million, including re-releases. The Conjuring 4 has surpassed the worldwide collections of both movies, becoming the #286 highest-grossing film ever worldwide. It is around $1 million away from beating Venom: The Last Dance to achieve the #285 rank.

The film is still tracking to earn around $490 million to $500 million; therefore, it will beat the original summer blockbuster, Jaws, worldwide. The Conjuring: Last Rites was released on September 5.

