Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin’s romance has been adored and loved by the audience, especially because both of them have been crucial parts of a generation’s childhood. She portrayed London Tipton in Disney’s popular show Suite Life of Zack and Cody with the Sprouse brothers.

Meanwhile, he played Kevin McCallister in the Home Alone movies. Both of these are iconic works and provide a dose of nostalgia to those who simply grew up watching them. The two already have a family together but are getting ready to tie the knot at the end of the year. Here’s what we know about the wedding.

Brenda Song & Macaulay Culkin Reportedly Wishes To Officiate Their Longtime Romance

According to Life & Style Magazine, the couple live together and have two sons but they are yet to make things legal. “They already live like they are married but they do want to formalize things in front of all the family and friends and now that Brenda has a break from her busy work schedule, she’s actually been able to start properly planning,” a source told the portal.

According to the insider, they “want to have the wedding in Southern California, probably in Santa Barbara, so it will be easy for everyone to get there.” The goal isn’t to have anything huge, and though they want to keep it as intimate as possible, it won’t exactly be possible with all of their friends, family, and colleagues. The two have been in the industry too long to keep it small.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brenda Song (@brendasong)

Who Will Be On Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song’s Potential Wedding Guest List?

The source claimed, “There will be a lot of big stars in attendance because they have so many celebrity friends.” They added that Brenda is very close to Kate Hudson, which is why she is expected to attend their wedding with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa and her kids. Then there’s also Succession star Kieran Culkin, Macaulay’s brother. He’ll be attending with his family.

Several other industry stalwarts are expected to be invited, but most importantly, Brenda and Macaulay’s sons will play a crucial part in the wedding. According to the report, they are “opting not to have bridesmaids and groomsmen” because they don’t want to “have a big wedding party.”

For the unversed, the actors were first linked back in 2017. Their romance was slow and steady, and they welcomed their first son, Dakota, in 2021. The two got engaged in 2022 and then welcomed their second son, Carson, later that year. Brenda and Macaulay first met in 2014 through a mutual friend and disliked each other. In 2017, the two met again, and the rest is history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brenda Song (@brendasong)

