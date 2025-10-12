Roofman, starring Channing Tatum, was released in theaters this Friday. It has opened with positive numbers and is expected to perform much better than Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine. The film will also earn impressive collections on its opening weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film received excellent ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics and audience ratings stand at 85% which is a good sign for the film. The critics say, “A disarmingly sweet tonal gearshift for director Derek Cianfrance, Roofman is shaggy as a narrative but expertly tailored to Channing Tatum’s strengths as an eminently likable leading man.”

Roofman’s box office collection in North America on day 1

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Roofman, starring Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst, collected $1 million from the Thursday previews. On Friday’s opening day, the biographical comedy film collected over $3.25 million across 3,362 theaters in North America. It opened at #2 in the box office rankings.

Opening weekend projection update of Roofman

According to reports, Channing Tatum’s film is on track to earn between $8 million and $10 million on its three-day weekend at the box office in North America. It has a reported budget between $17 million and $19 million, so earning that in its debut weekend is a significant boost that will ensure a positive future in the long run.

It is also expected to perform much better than Dwayne Johnson‘s The Smashing Machine. Johnson’s movie took eight days to hit the $10 million milestone at the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, Roofman is tracking that it earned that in its opening week, only at the domestic box office.

What is the film about?

Based on a true story, the film follows Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum), an Army veteran and struggling father who turns to an unconventional life of crime, earning the nickname “Roofman.” As he navigates a risky double life, he encounters Leigh (Kirsten Dunst), a divorced mother drawn to his charm, setting off a tense and gripping story full of suspense, unexpected twists, and high-stakes drama.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: James Wan’s Top 10 Highest-Grossing Movies: From Aquaman To Conjuring

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News