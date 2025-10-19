Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has crossed over 90 days in the Japanese theatres. It is on track to achieve its one last target, which is to beat The Mugen Train and become the #1 grosser of all time in local currency. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Infinity Castle Japan Box Office Collection

Advertisement

According to FranSpeech, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle added $720K to its earnings on October 18, 2025. Despite competing for 92 days in theatres, the Japanese dark fantasy anime action film remains the #3 choice of the audience. It is performing better than Kokuho and The Conjuring: Last Rites, but stays behind Chainsaw Man and 5 Centimeter Per Second.

The gross box office collection in Japan concludes at an estimated $247.8 million after 92 days. In local currency, Akaza’s Return has amassed ¥36.69 billion. As most know, the Ufotable production is the second highest-grossing film of all time at the domestic box office. It is also the second most-watched film with admissions of 25 million+.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle vs The Mugen Train battle continues!

It’s been a glorious journey at the Japanese box office as Infinity Castle has broken a series of records and created history! Its one last target is to beat the OG predecessor, The Mugen Train, and become the highest-grossing film in domestic history.

The Mugen Train concluded its lifetime earning ¥40.75 billion in Japan. The latest Demon Slayer movie is closer than ever to the target. However, the earnings will be impacted with new releases as it has already crossed 90 days and is expected to slow down.

More about Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

Akaza’s Return is the first part of the trilogy. It was released in Japan on July 18, 2025. At the worldwide box office, Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial is the 5th highest-grossing film of 2025! It will now have to earn over $867.9 million to beat Jurassic World Rebirth. The cumulative global total currently stands at $655 million.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Truth & Treason North America Box Office: Indie WWII Drama Surprises With $1.1M Opening Despite Limited Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News