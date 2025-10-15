Drumrolls, please! Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle has officially completed 90 days in Japanese theatres. Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial is a box office blockbuster and is now aiming to rank as the highest-grossing film of all time at the domestic box office. But where does it stand compared to The Mugen Train? Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

How much has Infinity Castle earned at the Japanese box office?

According to the latest update, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle witnessed an excellent growth of 124% on Sports Day, October 13, 2025, in Japan. It grossed $900K to become the third go-to choice of audiences, staying behind the latest releases Chainsaw Man and 5 Centimeters Per Second.

The gross domestic collection in Japan reaches $246.2 million, which is approximately ¥36.43 billion in local currency. It is the second highest-grossing film in Japan and is chasing the lifetime of Demon Slayer: The Mugen Train (¥40.75 billion).

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle vs The Mugen Train

In around 90 days, The Mugen Train (2020) had accumulated $333.28 million, which is about ¥35.59 billion in Japan. This means Infinity Castle is leading ahead of its OG predecessor in local currency and is on track to conquer the throne. Considering the new strong rivals like Tron Ares and Chainsaw Man, among others, only time will tell if history will be rewritten at the domestic box office!

More about Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

Akaza’s Return is the first part of the trilogy. It was released in Japan on July 18, 2025. The Japanese dark fantasy animated action film is produced by Ufotable.

At the worldwide box office, Infinity Castle has already emerged as the 5th highest-grossing film of 2025! It will have to earn over $867.9 million to beat Jurassic World Rebirth and climb the ladder. The cumulative global total currently stands at $655 million.

