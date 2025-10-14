The Japanese anime movie Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc dominated the Korean box office this weekend. It is closing in on the $20 million mark in Korea. The film has risen to a strong spot in the Korean box office rankings, continuing the strong run. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is still the dominant film in its home country, Japan. It reportedly collected an estimated $37.5 million at the box office. The anime movie collected a reported $1.6 million on Monday, a hike of 128%. Reze Arc dethroned Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle in Japan after weeks of its dominance and continues to rule at the top even now.

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc becomes #1 at the Korean box office

Japanese anime movies are building a strong fanbase worldwide, and Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc’s dominance in Korea backs that point. According to the latest report by KOBIS via Variety, the Chainsaw Man movie collected $2.4 million from 324,171 admissions from October 10-12 at the Korean box office. It generated 27.6% of the market share on 998 screens, as per the media outlet’s report.

It was released in Korea on September 24 and has raked in $13.7 million to date. The film is on track to hit the $20 million mark in Korea. Also, Reze Arc has risen to the #1 spot in the Korean box office rankings, dominating the cinemas there despite the release of Tron: Ares this weekend.

More about the film

The film adapts the Reze arc from Tatsuki Fujimoto’s popular manga. Directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara and written by Hiroshi Seko, it follows Denji, whose meeting with café worker Reze turns into a mix of romance and violent conflict. The voice cast features Reina Ueda, Fairouz Ai, Tomori Kusunoki, and Maaya Uchida.

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc will have a wider release worldwide on October 24.

