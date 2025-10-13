Harris Dickinson, known for his role opposite Nicole Kidman in the 2024 erotic thriller hit Baby Girl, stepped behind the camera for the first time with his directorial debut, Urchin, and managed to make a mark despite the movie’s limited release in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Urchin North America Box Office: Outperforms The Roses During Weekends

According to Box Office Mojo, in North America, Urchin opened in just three theaters and brought in over $42K during its opening weekend. That works out to an average of more than $14K per theatre across the three days.

While the daily breakdown of earnings hasn’t been shared, the total weekend haul from October 10th to 12th, 2025, was strong enough to outperform the last weekend collection of Benedict Cumberbatch’s The Roses ($20K). The film also scored highly with critics, boasting a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In the United Kingdom, Urchin saw a slightly wider limited release, playing in around 68 theatres. There, it brought around $176K with an average of almost $2.6K per theatre.

What Is The Plot Of Urchin?

The story follows Mike, a homeless young man in London, struggling with addiction and poverty. One morning, he takes money from a couple but sees a strange woman playing violin. Later, he loses his wallet and fights Nathan over it, but a man named Simon intervenes.

Mike steals from Simon, but gets caught and goes to prison. After release, he meets Nadia and starts staying in a hostel while trying to rebuild his life. He gets a kitchen job, despite struggling with his past, and faces a mediated meeting with Simon. In the end, his life spirals back into crime and addiction, again, ending with him falling into a dark, endless void.

Urchin Box Office Summary

Domestic – $42K

International (UK) – $176K

Worldwide – $218K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

