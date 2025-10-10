Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban recently made headlines after news of the longtime couple parting ways circulated online. The pair reportedly filed for divorce after 19 years together. Following the revelation of their separation, rumors of Keith cheating on Nicole also made the rounds on social media. However, there is no confirmation of the baseless speculation. Amid the ongoing drama, new reports suggest that the couple had already grown distant from each other long before their official split.

Were Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Distant Before Filing For Divorce?

According to Star Magazine, Nicole and Keith were nearly separated even before filing for divorce. Their 19-year marriage ended months ago, but they didn’t disclose it to the public and kept it private. In the meantime, they dedicated themselves to their professional commitments. Speaking about Nicole Kidman’s feelings about the split, the source said, “Nicole is absolutely devastated he chose to quit on the marriage. It’s like someone’s taken a sledgehammer to her whole world.”

They further added that the actress was quite upset after reports about their separation surfaced everywhere. The source explained that Nicole had already put up with a lot while being in the marriage with Keith. “She’s put up with a lot, but there was only so much torture she was willing to tolerate.” They further claimed that Keith had started to pull away from the relationship several years ago. According to the source, “They were spending less and less time together, and that resulted in a major loss of intimacy.”

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Continue To Support Their Children

Despite their split, heartbreak, and looming divorce, the former spouses have reportedly come to a mutual decision to support their two daughters equally. In the wake of the news of their split, Nicole Kidman opened up about her life and revealed secrets that helped her stay strong in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar on October 9, 2025.

She said, “The best part is the experiences that you’ve accumulated. You go, ‘Oh, I’ve been here before. I actually know how to handle this now.’ Or, ‘Maybe I haven’t been in this place, but I’ve experienced something similar to this, and I do know that I will get through it.’”

