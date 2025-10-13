Lionsgate’s The Long Walk is shaping up to be one of the notable horror thrillers of 2025, a year already filled with successful horror releases. Inspired by a Stephen King novel and directed by Francis Lawrence, the movie initially struggled, giving the impression of a flop. Over time, however, it has steadily grown in traction at the domestic box office and now hovers just shy of breaking even.

The Long Walk Domestic Weekend Box Office

The Long Walk’s worldwide earnings have surpassed $49.6 million (per Box Office Mojo), with nearly 70% of that coming from domestic markets, showing strong local support despite losing over 700 theatres in North America. Since opening, The Long Walk has managed to secure over $1 million in domestic weekend earnings for five consecutive weekends.

Its most recent weekend haul came in just above $1 million, reflecting a 40% drop from the previous weekend’s $1.7 million. While it fell short of the $1.5 million earned by The Strangers: Chapter 2 last week, it still outperformed the sports horror flop Him, which managed only around $460K. Overseas, the movie’s performance has been modest, contributing around $15 million due to its limited international release.

The Long Walk Nears $50 Million Break-Even Mark

The film’s budget was approximately $20 million, bringing it close to the $50 million break-even point (calculated by the 2.5x multiplier rule). At this stage, The Long Walk sits just 0.8% below that mark, meaning it could cross it in the next day or two. The critical reception has been strong throughout, with an 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Its journey from an uncertain start to near break-even just demonstrates the strength of audience interest and the enduring appeal of Stephen King adaptations. Now, by sustaining over $1 million in domestic weekends for five straight weeks, the movie proves that steady performance can be just as significant as opening weekend explosions.

The Long Walk Box Office Summary

Domestic – $33.9 million

International – $15.7 million

Worldwide – $49.6 million

