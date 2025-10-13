The Conjuring: Last Rites continues its strong box office run, standing tall despite early criticism from reviewers. Now, as Halloween nears, the final chapter in the franchise continues to draw crowds both in the US and overseas.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Dominates Worldwide Box Office

The final chapter of the franchise has collected over $473 million worldwide so far, per Box Office Mojo. Even last weekend, the film added more than $1 million domestically, contributing nearly $3 million to the three-day total. Saturday alone accounted for over $1 million in ticket sales. The domestic tally now stands at $172.4 million and is expected to reach around $180 million.

Furthermore, the weekend drop of just 29% from the previous $4.1 million demonstrates the film’s remarkable staying power, especially after more than a month in theaters and losing over 400 screens domestically.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Global Box Office Numbers Highlight Worldwide Appeal

Internationally, the movie has shown similar strength. In its sixth weekend, Last Rites earned over $5.8 million from 66 markets, with just a 37.6% decline from the previous week. This continued global appeal keeps the franchise on track to potentially reach $490–$500 million worldwide.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Set To Overtake It Chapter Two

What makes the film’s performance more impressive is that it is now on the verge of overtaking It Chapter Two ($473.1 million), one of the highest-grossing horror films ever, tomorrow, with only a few thousand dollars separating the two.

The Conjuring: Last Rites, from its record-breaking opening weekend to its steady box office climb, has become the biggest hit in the franchise’s history and the top-grossing horror movie of the year. With the Halloween season in full swing across the US, the film is expected to gain another lift as audiences return to theatres for a scare, cementing its place among the genre’s biggest successes.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Summary

Domestic – $172.4 million

International – $300.6 million

Worldwide – $473 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Worldwide Box Office — Beats Predecessor A New Era Despite Weekend Earnings Falling Below $1M

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News