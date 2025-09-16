Benedict Cumberbatch’s comedy The Roses is struggling to find its place at the box office. After more than two weeks in theatres, the movie has collected a little above $41 million worldwide. North America has only contributed around 35% of this amount, which makes the picture look even more difficult for the makers.

Many had expected Cumberbatch’s popularity and his Marvel background to lift the numbers both in domestic markets and overseas. However, the film has managed about $26 million from international markets and this is far from the level that was likely hoped for.

Weak Weekend Collections for The Roses

The weekends usually offer a chance for movies to recover some ground, but The Roses failed to make use of that. Its weekday numbers had already been weak, and the same trend stretched into the weekend. On Friday it earned around $244,000, Saturday climbed slightly to $350,000, and Sunday dropped again to roughly $219,000. The three day total could not even touch $1 million, per Box Office Mojo.

The Roses Box Office Summary

North America – $14.3m

International – $26.7m

Total – $41.1m

Meanwhile, other films such as Weapons and Freakier Friday, which have been running for longer, still managed to cross that figure. The last time The Roses reached $1 million in a single day was back on September 6 and since then, the decline has only deepened.

Theatre Count for The Roses Falls Sharply

The number of theatres playing the movie has also fallen sharply. From around 2,700 screens, it has now dropped to about 1,300, which is less than half the earlier count. This makes the road towards $45 million even more difficult. If the current pattern continues, theatres will likely further reduce show timings or drop the film altogether.

Budget vs Earnings Gap for The Roses

The budget of The Roses is estimated at about $30 million, which the film has technically crossed. However, the real challenge lies in reaching at least $65 million to break even. That leaves a gap of almost $25 million still to be filled.

Looking at the present pace, the chances of hitting that mark are slim. The reception from audiences has not translated into repeat viewership, and the early signs suggest that the makers have already come to terms with the film’s underperformance before it is officially called a box office failure.

The Roses had potential to benefit from a recognizable lead and global attention, but the numbers so far reveal a film that is losing ground each day instead of building momentum.

