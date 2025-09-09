The Fantastic Four: First Steps is scratching and clawing for every dollar at the box office, fighting through heavy competition from fresh releases such as The Conjuring 4: Last Rites, with more challengers on the horizon including Demon Slayer Infinity Castle and Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another. Marvel’s first family has managed to recover its budget and already step into profit, but reaching the big milestone of $550 million still looks like a distant target.

The Fantastic Four Box Office Collection Nears $515 Million

So far, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has pulled in close to $515 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo. Out of this, about $270.2 million has come from the domestic market alone. That leaves the film needing roughly $35 million more to cross the $550 million line, a figure that would at least bring some relief to the creators and cast.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Box Office Summary

North America – $270.2m

International – $244.6m

Worldwide – $514.9m

Now, this is a reminder of how far things have shifted, since not too long ago Marvel movies would almost naturally glide past the billion-dollar mark.

Marvel’s 2025 Box Office Struggles

The response from global audiences has been much weaker than expected, which is unusual for a Marvel release. The dip in enthusiasm is not only about this movie though. The superhero genre itself has been struggling in many parts of the world. Even DC’s Superman, despite making more than $600 million, failed to generate big international buzz. The Fantastic Four is not alone in this struggle, but the underwhelming reception still stings for a franchise that was once considered a guaranteed crowd-puller.

Looking at Marvel’s year so far, the situation becomes clearer. Thunderbolts bombed at the box office earlier this year, and Captain America: Brave New World managed only $415 million globally. In comparison, The Fantastic Four is in a stronger position, but considering its star cast, which includes Vanessa Kirby, Julia Garner, and Pedro Pascal, expectations were much higher. The creators likely hoped for a film that could dominate, not merely hold ground.

The Fantastic Four Weekend Earnings See a Sharp Drop

The film’s earnings over the past week tell another story. On weekdays, excluding Labor Day Monday, it collected under $700,000 daily. Then Friday arrived with a sudden 161.6% jump, bringing in about $650,000, followed by Saturday’s 114.9% rise that pushed the total to $1.3 million, the first time in days the movie crossed the $1 million mark. But this streak could not hold. Over the three-day weekend, the collection dropped by 42.7%, landing at only $2.8 million compared to the previous weekend’s $5 million.

Even with screenings in more than 2,300 theatres, the future looks uncertain. The capacity to earn remains there, but if the current trend continues, the $550 million milestone may be out of reach. The Fantastic Four: First Steps has made its mark, but the climb toward that next benchmark is turning steeper every day.

