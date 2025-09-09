AR Murugadoss’ Madharaasi is leaving us concerned with every passing day. Starring Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, and Vidyut Jammwal, the psychological action thriller has witnessed a huge drop on its first Monday. But it is inches away from entering the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025. Scroll below for a detailed day 4 report.

Madharaasi fails the Monday test!

As per Sacnilk, Madharaasi added 4.15 crores to its kitty on day 4. It suffered a 70% drop compared to the 13.65 crores earned on the opening day. The word-of-mouth remained mixed, and the star pull of Sivakarthikeyan or Vidyut Jammwal is clearly not enough to drive footfalls. Unfortunately, AR Murugadoss‘ directorial has failed the Monday test.

The overall box office collection in India surge to 41.30 crores after 4 days. Madharaasi is mounted on a staggering budget of 180 crores. The makers have been able to recover 22.5% of the estimated cost. The stakes are high, so the Kollywood biggie must pick up the pace at the ticket windows. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 48.73 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net earnings):

Day 1: 13.65 crores

Day 2: 12.1 crores

Day 3: 11.4 crores

Day 4: 4.15 crores

Total: 41.30 crores

Set to enter the top 10 Kollywood grossers of 2025

Today, Madharaasi will surpass the lifetime earnings of Veera Dheera Sooran, which earned 42.71 crores in India. It only needs 1.41 crores in the kitty. With that, Sivakarthikeyan’s film will officially enter the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025. Its next target is Madha Gaja Raja, which will also be crossed like a cakewalk.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025 below:

Coolie: 284.47 crores* Good Bad Ugly: 153.75 crore Dragon: 102.55 crore Vidaamuyarchi: 81.58 crore Tourist Family: 61.59 crore Retro: 60.50 crores Thalaivan Thalaivii: 59.31 crores Madha Gaja Raja: 48.70 crores Thug Life: 48.18 crores Veera Dheera Sooran: 42.71 crores

*theatrical run yet to conclude.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Just 24 Crores Away From Becoming Tiger Shroff’s #1 Post-COVID Grosser!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News