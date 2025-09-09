Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer Saiyaara refuses to wrap up its theatrical run. It has crossed 50 days in theatres, yet is performing better than War 2 and Mahavatar Narsimha. Mohit Suri and the team have another reason to celebrate, as the romantic musical drama has achieved a whopping feat in profits. Scroll below for a detailed box office report!

Saiyaara collection in India

The YRF production was released in theatres on July 18, 2025. Over the last 53 days, it has outshined many rivals, including Son Of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2, and YRF’s own War 2. According to estimates, Saiyaara has earned 2 lakh on day 53. It is already a blockbuster at the Indian box office, so whatever is being added is only a bonus.

The net box office collection in India reaches 337.63 crores. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 398.40 crores. Saiyaara is the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It is also the highest-grossing romantic film of all time in Hindi cinema.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 175.25 crores

Week 2: 110 crores

Week 3: 29.75 crores

Week 4: 15.45 crores

Week 5: 3.05 crores

Week 6: 3.25 crores

Week 7: 74 lakh

Week 8: 14 lakh (3 days to go)

Total: 337.63 crores

Decoding Saiyaara business!

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda‘s Bollywood debut is made on a reported budget of 45 crores. In 53 days, it has minted returns of 292.63 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 650%, achieving yet another feat at the Indian box office.

Check out the most profitable Bollywood films of 2025 at the Indian box office:

Mahavatar Narsimha: Budget – 15 crores | Collection – 245.95 crores | ROI – 1539.66% Saiyaara: Budget – 45 crores | Collection – 337.63 crores | ROI – 650% Chhaava: Budget – 130 crores | Collection – 615.39 crores | ROI – 373%

Saiyaara Box Office Summary (53 days)

Budget: 45 crores

India net: 337.63 crores

India gross: 398.40 crores

Overseas gross: 171.50 crores

Worldwide gross: 569.9 crores

ROI: 650%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

