Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 has officially concluded its first week. Unfortunately, not on the note all of us imagined. The YRF spy thriller managed to beat every single Bollywood film of 2025 but failed to clock the #1 spot by beating Chhaava. Scroll below for the day 8 early trends!

War 2 Box Office Day 8 Early Estimates

According to estimates, War 2 managed to accumulate only 5-5.50 crores in all languages. Despite little competition from Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha, Ayan Mukerji’s directorial is constantly slipping its momentum. It enjoyed an 8-day extended weekend as the release was planned a day ahead of Independence Day.

Compared to 6.34 crores on Wednesday, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer faced another 13-21% dip on day 8. The overall net collection in India will wrap up in the range of 209.59-210.09 crores. The upcoming weekend is the last hope for the War sequel.

Here’s a day-wise revised box office breakdown of War 2 (all languages):

Day 1: 52.5 crores

Day 2: 58.85 crores

Day 3: 34.25 crores

Day 4: 33.65 crores

Day 5: 9.25 crores

Day 6: 9.75 crores

Day 7: 6.34 crores

Day 8: 5-5.50 crores (estimates)

Total: 209.59-210.09 crores

War 2 fails to beat Chhaava

Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Jr NTR starrer is only the second Bollywood film of 2025 to clock the 200 crore club in its opening week. However, the expectations were much higher. While it managed to beat Saiyaara and other releases, it stayed way behind Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava.

Here are the top 3 opening week collections of 2025 in Bollywood:

Chaava: 225.28 crores War 2:209.59-210.09 crores (estimates) Saiyaara: 175.25 crores

Housefull 5 (133.58 crores) is now out of the top 3.

More about War 2

The ensemble cast features Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor. It is the fifth installment in the YRF universe and the sequel to 2019 War. It is mounted on a staggering budget of 325 crores.

