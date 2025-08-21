The romantic musical drama Saiyaara has surpassed every expectation at the box office. In over a month-long run in theatres, it has entered the 300 crore club, which was far from imagination. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer is now inches away from axing Salman Khan’s 2017 hit. Scroll below for the day 34 update!

How much has Saiyaara earned at the Indian box office?

According to estimates, Saiyaara earned 30 lakhs in India on day 34. It witnessed a slight drop from 40 lakhs earned on the previous day. There’s stiff competition from Mahavatar Narsimha, War 2 and Coolie (Hindi). Besides, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda has attracted more than expected footfalls in its first month. It is commendable how Mohit Suri’s directorial hasn’t achieved its saturation yet.

The overall earnings in India come to 333.15 crore net in India. Including taxes, the gross total lands at 393.11 crores.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 175.25 crores

Week 2: 110 crores

Week 3: 29.75 crores

Week 4: 15.45 crores

Week 5: 2.70 crores (1 day to go)

Total: 333.15 crores

Saiyaara is mounted at a budget of 45 crores. In 34 days, it has raked in returns of 288.15 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 640.33%.

Racing against Salman Khan’s 2017 hit

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda‘s Bollywood debut is currently the 14th highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. It is only 6.01 crores away from beating Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai, which grossed 339.16 crores in its lifetime.

Saiyaara Box Office Summary (34 days)

Budget: 45 crores

India net: 333.15 crores

India gross: 393.11 crores

Overseas gross: 161 crores

Worldwide gross: 554.11 crores

ROI: 640.33%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

