Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, will soon conclude its glorious theatrical run. Released amid decent expectations, the film stunned everyone with its extraordinary performance at the worldwide box office. While it has already achieved several milestones during its fantastic run, it has gotten close to one more important milestone. But will it get there? Let’s find out!

Despite mixed reviews, the Bollywood romantic drama enjoyed a terrific response from the young audience. As a result, it raked in historic numbers in the first two weeks. After the first two weeks, it started losing its steam, but still earned good numbers. Cut to now: After spending over a month in theatres, it is on the verge of ending its theatrical run.

How much did Saiyaara earn at the worldwide box office in 31 days?

During the fifth weekend, Saiyaara earned 1.7 crores, taking its 31-day total to 332.15 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, its gross domestic collection stands at 391.93 crores. Overseas, it has earned 156.25 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 548.18 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 332.15 crores

India gross – 391.93 crores

Overseas gross – 156.25 crores

Worldwide gross – 548.18 crores

Chasing an important milestone

As we can see, Saiyaara needs less than 2 crores to hit the 550 crore milestone globally. Though the distance is shorter, the film will take some time to get there. The target is definitely achievable, and whenever it hits the milestone, it will become the first Indian romantic film to earn 550 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

More about the film

Directed by Mohit Suri, the romantic drama was theatrically released on July 18, 2025. It was produced by Akshaye Widhani under the banner of Yash Raj Films. It also stars Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, and Shaad Randhawa in key roles.

