Rajinikanth’s Coolie has concluded its 4-day extended opening weekend at the Indian box office, and it has been a splendid run so far. The magnum opus almost scored a double century in its first weekend, but there was also a shocking trend. After registering the career-best start for the superstar, the film kept dropping on each day, and on Sunday, it saw the lowest collection of the weekend. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Given the insane hype around the Kollywood action thriller, we saw a massive opening. However, due to mixed reviews and average word-of-mouth, it failed to display an upward trend over the weekend. It was expected to match the opening day numbers on Independence Day and Sunday, but the film stayed behind by a considerable margin.

How much did Coolie earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

Coolie started its journey with a huge 65 crores. It was followed by 54.75 crores on day 2 (Independence Day). On day 3 (Saturday), it dropped further and earned 39.5 crores. On day 4 (Sunday), it dropped again and scored 35 crores, as per Sacnilk. Overall, it saw a decline over the weekend but still packed a solid 194.25 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 229.21 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 65 crores

Day 2 – 54.75 crores

Day 3 – 39.5 crores

Day 4 – 35 crores

Total – 194.25 crores

Registers the 2nd biggest opening weekend for Rajinikanth

After seeing a career-best opening day collection of Rajinikanth, Coolie was expected to register his biggest opening weekend, but that didn’t happen. Still, it emerged as his second biggest opening weekend behind 2.0. For those who don’t know, 2.0 earned 215.25 crore net during its 4-day extended opening weekend.

Coolie still has a long way to go

Scoring almost 200 crores during the first weekend is a huge thing, but one can’t ignore the decline Coolie witnessed after a record start. It’s actually an alarming sign, and all eyes are set on how the first Monday turns out to be. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 350 crores, so it needs to earn 350 crore net to enter the safe zone.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kingdom Hindi Box Office: It’s A Washout, Earns 92% Less Collection Than Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News