Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom has emerged as a major disappointment at the Indian box office. Apart from the original Telugu version, the film has also failed miserably in its Hindi-dubbed version. Released under the title of Saamraajya, the film could not create any impact right from day 1. Eventually, after spending a little over two weeks in theatres, it concluded its run. Keep reading for the final collection update!

The Tollywood spy action thriller was theatrically released on July 31. It opened to mixed reviews from critics as well as the ticket-buying audience. So, apart from negligible buzz, it suffered due to mixed word-of-mouth. Further, with War 2 and Coolie arriving in theatres, it ended its disastrous run in the Hindi market.

How much did Kingdom (Hindi) earn at the Indian box office?

Kingdom (Hindi) opened at a dismal 19 lakh. After such a poor start, it didn’t witness any turnaround in the coming days and fell completely flat. As per the final collection update, it earned only 1.71 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 2.01 crores.

Earns over 90% less collection than Liger

Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, which was a disaster in the Hindi version, did a business of 21.15 crore net in India. If a comparison is made, Kingdom (Hindi) has earned 91.91% or 92% less collection than Liger. It speaks volumes about the disastrous run of Vijay’s latest release. It secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Hindi box office summary:

India net – 1.71 crores

India gross – 2.01 crores

Verdict – Flop

How much did Kingdom earn at the worldwide box office?

Speaking about the total collection, the spy action thriller has earned 51.95 crore net in India. Including GST, it stands at 61.30 crore gross. Overseas, too, it has underperformed and has earned only 21.25 crores. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 82.55 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 51.95 crores

India gross – 61.30 crores

Overseas gross – 21.25 crores

Worldwide gross – 82.55 crores

