Rajinikanth’s Coolie is doing well with its Hindi-dubbed version. Amid the grand release of War 2, the film was expected to be neglected by the audience in the Hindi market, but during the advance booking stage itself, it indicated that there was some buzz among Hindi audiences. Now, the numbers for the first three days are out, and it has already emerged as the superstar’s highest-grossing film in Hindi post-COVID. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The trailer of the latest Kollywood action thriller enjoyed a decent reception among Hindi audiences. Along with a decent trailer, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth’s collaboration is a major factor in attracting audiences. Even word-of-mouth has been average to decent, with many calling it a just popcorn entertainer with nothing extraordinary as such.

How much did Coolie (Hindi) earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

Coolie (Hindi) registered a good start of 4.5 crore net. On day 2, it saw a healthy jump due to the Independence Day holiday, as 6.3 crores came in. Yesterday, on day 3, it displayed a good hold by earning 4.25 crores. Overall, the Hindi-dubbed version has earned 15.05 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 17.75 crore gross.

Day-wise collection breakdown (Hindi):

Day 1 – 4.5 crores

Day 2 – 6.3 crores

Day 3 – 4.25 crores

Total – 15.05 crores

Becomes Rajinikanth’s highest-grosser in Hindi post-COVID

With a score of 15.05 crores in 3 days, Coolie (Hindi) is already Rajinikanth’s highest-grossing film in Hindi in the post-COVID era. It surpassed the lifetime of Jailer, which earned 7.24 crore net in Hindi.

Take a look at the Hindi collection of Rajinikanth’s post-COVID releases (highest to lowest):

Coolie – 15.05 crores Jailer – 7.24 crores Vettaiyan – 4.68 crores

Heading towards success

The Rajinikanth starrer is progressing well, and in the next few days, it will emerge as a box office winner in Hindi. From here, the film will comfortably cross the 30 crore mark. It is likely to surpass Leo’s 32.21 crores.

