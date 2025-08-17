After a fantastic start, Rajinikanth’s Coolie continues to maintain its stronghold at the Indian box office. Despite mixed reviews, the film is going strong and has posted a massive number on the board. It witnessed significant drops but still managed to go past the 150 crore mark. And with such a total, it has created history for Kollywood by registering the highest 3-day collection. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Coolie earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

The action thriller clocked a smashing start of 65 crores. On day 2, it suffered a drop despite the Independence Day holiday and earned 54.75 crores. On day 3, it dropped significantly but still fetched a strong 38.50 crores, as per Sacnilk. Overall, it amassed a historic 158.25 crore net at the Indian box office in 3 days.

Coolie beats Leo and 2.0’s 3-day collection

With a score of 158.25 crores, Coolie has registered the highest 3-day collection for Kollywood. It surpassed biggies like Leo and 2.0 to achieve the feat. For those who don’t know, Leo opened at 64.8 crores, followed by 34.25 crores on day 2 and 38.3 crores on day 3. Overall, it scored 137.35 crore net in 3 days.

2.0 opened at 60.25 crores, followed by 38 crores on day 2 and 51 crores on day 3. Overall, it earned 149.25 crore net at the Indian box office in 3 days.

As we can see, Coolie comfortably crossed Leo and 2.0 in the first three days, thus justifying its immense pre-release hype. Even today, it is expected to post a strong number on the board and cross the 200 crore mark in the 4-day extended opening weekend.

More about the film

The Kollywood action marks the debut collaboration between Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj. It also stars Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Upendra in key roles. It was reportedly made on a budget of 350 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Earns Only 12.53 Crores After Opening Week, Suffers A Deficit Of Over 60%

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News