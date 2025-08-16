Son Of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, is on the verge of ending its theatrical run. Already, it was moving ahead at a disappointing pace, and with War 2 witnessing a grand release in the Hindi market, things became worse for Ajay’s film. Yesterday, on day 15, it saw some growth due to Independence Day, but it was of no use. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Despite being a sequel to a successful film, the family entertainer failed to generate the required buzz around itself. Further, it was impacted by poor reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it saw mixed reactions, which resulted in poor collections. It’s a huge setback to Ajay Devgn, who was coming fresh from the success of Raid 2.

How much did Son Of Sardaar earn at the Indian box office in 15 days?

In the opening week, Son Of Sardaar 2 did a business of 33.07 crores. After the first week, it didn’t earn much, earning just 12.53 crores between day 8 and day 15. Overall, the film has earned 45.6 crore net at the Indian box office in 15 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 53.8 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 33.07 crores

Week 2 – 12.23 crores

Day 15 – 30 lakh

Total – 45.6 crores

Budget and verdict

Reportedly, Son Of Sardaar 2 was made on a budget of 130 crores. Against this, it has managed to earn only 45.6 crores. So, it has recovered only 35.07% of its total budget. It is yet to recover 84.4 crores of the total cost, suffering a massive deficit of 64.92%.

According to Koimoi’s parameters, a film with a deficit of more than 50% is considered a flop. So, even the Ajay Devgn starrer has secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Thalaivan Thalaivii Box Office: Vijay Sethupathi & Nithya Menen Starrer To Miss The Super Hit Verdict!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News