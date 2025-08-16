Some time back, Brad Pitt’s Formula One racing drama F1 raced past the big-budget 2013 zombie film World War Z to become the highest-grossing movie of his career. With a global box office haul of over $579 million, it has already overtaken several popular films of 2025, including Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, and Sinners, making it the eighth-highest-grossing movie of the year so far.

As F1 still continues to hit global milestones, it has just surpassed a massive Chinese action blockbuster. We are talking about the 2018 war-action film Operation Red Sea, which, like F1, also grossed over $579 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office.

F1 – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America – $180.2 million

International – $399.4 million

Worldwide – $579.6 million

Operation Red Sea – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America – $1.5 million

International – $577.8 million

Worldwide – $579.3 million

Based on the global box office breakdown, F1 is now ahead of Operation Red Sea by approximately $247,000 worldwide and is on track to surpass several other popular films.

F1 Is Closing In On These Popular Films

Brad Pitt’s F1: The Movie isn’t far behind several popular Hollywood films. The list includes:

Monsters, Inc. (2001) – $579.8 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) I Am Legend (2007) – $585.5 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) Iron Man (2008) – $585.8 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) The Hangover Part II (2011) – $586.8 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) The Croods (2013) – $587.3 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) Men in Black (1997) – $589.4 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) Quantum of Solace (2008) – $589.6 million (Box Office Mojo)

With a global gross of $579.6 million, F1 is currently trailing these Hollywood hits. If it maintains its momentum, it is expected to surpass the critically acclaimed animated comedy Monsters, Inc. Whether it can overtake the other films on the list remains to be seen.

What’s F1 All About

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, it follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s but slowed down after a devastating crash. Many years later, Sonny is asked by his old friend and struggling F1 team owner, Ruben (Javier Bardem), to make a comeback to the racing track and mentor a young and gifted driver, Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris). Sonny must now prove he still has what it takes to compete at the sport’s highest level.

F1 Trailer

