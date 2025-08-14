Brad Pitt’s film F1: The Movie has the leggiest leg at the box office. It has surpassed the domestic haul of F9 as the highest-grossing racing film post-COVID. It is also the highest-grossing film in Pitt’s career, surpassing World War Z. The film is still unstoppable after so many days and has beaten the global haul of all three Cars films. Keep scrolling for more.

The film is tracking to earn $600 million at the worldwide box office, beating Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning. Joseph Kosinski, who is known for directing Top Gun: Maverick, directed the movie. The success of this movie shows that non-franchise racing films will do better if the plot line is compelling.

F1: The Movie at the worldwide box office

F1 is an original story, and it collected $57.00 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. It has grossed above-average collections domestically so far and stands at $179.5 million cume. Internationally, the sports drama collected $396.1 million, bringing the worldwide collection to $575.6 million cume [via Box Office Mojo].

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $179.5 million

International – $396.1 million

Worldwide – $575.6 million

Surpasses the Cars trilogy

Cars is an animated film franchise created by John Lasseter, Joe Ranft, and Jorgen Klubien. It was produced by Pixar and released by Walt Disney Pictures. There are three films in the franchise, and Brad Pitt’s racing film has beaten them all. F1: The Movie has surpassed Cars 2’s $559.8 million global haul, making it the highest-grossing in the franchise.

Check out the worldwide collections of the Cars films.

Cars 2 – $559.8 million Cars – $461.9 million Cars 3 – $383.9 million

More about F1: The Movie

Brad Pitt’s film has returned to the IMAX screens, and this will boost its collections significantly. It creates history as a non-franchise original racing film. Dubbed “the greatest that never was,” former F1 prodigy Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) returns after 30 years to help a struggling team, facing fierce rivalry, old demons, and a final shot at redemption. F1 was released on June 27.

