The trend of re-releases continues in Tollywood, and the recent film to join the list is Athadu. A few days ago, on the occasion of Mahesh Babu‘s birthday, the film was re-released in theatres, and it enjoyed a good reception among fans. Internationally, it witnessed its grand arrival in North America, and thanks to the actor’s solid fan base, it managed to fetch an impressive collection at the box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Athadu re-released in theatres after 19 years

Written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the Telugu action thriller was originally released in 2005. Back then, it opened to positive reviews from critics. Mahesh Babu and the actors were praised for their performances. It was also praised for different aspects like screenplay, action choreography, and cinematography. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed favorable word-of-mouth.

Due to the positive response from the audience, Athadu was a big success at the box office. Back then, it was one of the year’s top grossers for Tollywood. Now, after 19 years, it was re-released in theatres on August 9, on the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s birthday, with a remastered 4K version along with Dolby Atmos mixing. As expected, it enjoyed a good response from fans.

Athadu’s rerun ends at the North American box office

Apart from India, Athadu’s rerun also received a solid response in North America. As per Venky Box Office, it closed its run at an impressive $116.3K. In Indian rupees, it equals 1.01 crores.

With such a sum, it ended the run as the second highest-grossing Indian re-release at the North American box office. It just fell short of beating Khaleja. For those who don’t know, Khaleja amassed a solid $118K in the territory with its rerun. It was re-released in theatres on May 30 this year.

More about the film

Athadu also stars Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Sonu Sood, Sayaji Shinde, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Rahul Dev, and others in key roles. It was produced by Duggirala Kishore and M Ram Mohan under the banner of Jayabheri Arts.

